Rod Bennett was, for many years, the editor of Wonder Magazine, a popular Christian media journal. His writings have appeared in other national publications as well, ranging from Rutherford and Gadfly to Catholic Exchange and Our Sunday Visitor. Rod has appeared on many well-known radio and television programs such as The Journey Home and Bookmark. His first book, Four Witnesses: The Early Church in Her Own Words, is a best seller from Ignatius Press. He also edited Why Catholic Bibles Are Bigger with apologist Gary Michuta and compiled Chesterton’s America. A convert from the Southern Baptist faith, Rod joined the Catholic Church in 1996. He lives in Atlanta with his wife Dorothy and their two children.