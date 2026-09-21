How Do I Deal With Anxiety? Relationships and Prayer Tips

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“How do I deal with anxiety?” This episode addresses the common struggles with anxiety, including its surprising causes beyond stressful events. Additional questions cover managing anxiety in relationships and finding ways to cope without medication, alongside practical tips for relief through prayer and other methods.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:00 - How common are problems with anxiety?
- 11:45 - In your book, Unworried, you say a surprising thing; that anxiety isn’t primarily caused by stressful events. What is the real cause of anxiety?
- 16:20 - Sometimes I struggle with anxiety. How do I deal with the things that make me worried?
- 23:34 - I suffer from anxiety and don’t want to take meds. What is the way forward?
- 34:58 - How do I deal with anxiety in relationships?
- 42:11 - Am I depending too much on myself when it comes to embracing lack of joy and suffering?
- 48:32 - What do you recommend I do to help relieve anxiety on top of the things like prayer and fasting I have done that has been helpful?
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