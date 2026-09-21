How Can the Eucharist Be Jesus? Spirit, Flesh, and Faith

“How can the Eucharist be Jesus?” This question opens a discussion on the profound mystery of the Eucharist, addressing concerns about Jesus’ words on spirit and flesh. The conversation also touches on the historical foundations of the Eucharist, the significance of the Catholic Mass compared to other rituals, and how to respond to misconceptions from friends of different faiths.

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